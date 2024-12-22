Mumbai, December 22: With the threat of Travis Head looming large on India ahead of the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26 in Melbourne, Sanjay Bangar and Cheteshwar Pujara have spelt out advise to the visitors’ on how to stop the left-handed batter from getting big runs. Despite being dismissed for just 11 in his first innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Head has gone on to smash 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings. The knock of 140 was instrumental in giving Australia a ten-wicket win at his home ground, Adelaide Oval. Irfan Pathan Supports Ravindra Jadeja After India All-Rounder Faces Criticism From Australian Media for Giving Interview in Hindi Language Ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Head had previously hit centuries against India in 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final to give Australia title wins. Bangar, the former India batting coach, asked for India to try a round-the-wicket bowling angle when Head is fresh at the crease.

Indian Pacer Bowling Plan for Travis Head

🗣 #SanjayBangar has multiple plans to dismiss #TravisHead early and break #Australia in the 4th Test at MCG of the #BorderGavaskarTrophy 📝#AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test 👉 THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/TvRifqUxRR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2024

“If he’s successful in the first 15-20 balls, then plan A is that you come from round the wicket, put it on the fourth stump or off stump. If you don't succeed in that, then immediately go over the wicket, and take the other fielder on-side, and take a deep third man."

“You have to put a line in the middle stump as well, you have to put it continuously so that he does something different. You have to put a short ball in between as well. If you do all these things, then you will force him in both ways." Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Rohit Sharma, Akash Deep Struck on Limbs at Nets, Indian Pacer Says ‘Injuries Not Serious’.

“Firstly, he won't get an easy run. If you don't get an easy run, then he will try to do something different. Then against the short ball, his batting do continues. So, if there is a deep third man, it becomes a catching position. Take a deep square and a deep fine leg. So, three fielders are in the catching position.

“By then, you have dried the runs. The Indian team has to stay on this plan for a long time. If you lay a trap on that plan, and have a little patience, then Travis Head's headache can be reduced,” said Bangar in a Star Sports video posted on ‘X’.

Pujara, the veteran India batter who’s been a member of India’s identical 2-1 Test series win in Australia, called upon the bowlers’ to have tight lines in bowling to Head. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Boycotts Media Match With Australia Amid Ravindra Jadeja Press Conference Row: Report.

“The line becomes very important. Keep the line on middle and leg stumps. Even if you are playing with round the stump, the line should be in the middle of the off stump. When the line is there, it looks very uncomfortable. Plus for the short ball, you need to have a fielder."

"Now it is a variation game, so you don't have to put every ball as a short delivery. You have to put most of the balls on the stumps, with one short ball on the middle. If this strategy is there, there is a high chance of getting success," he added.

