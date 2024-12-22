Former India national cricket team cricketer Irfan Pathan has backed Ravindra Jadeja after the senior all-rounder faced backlash and criticism from the Australian media for giving an interview in 'Hindi' language ahead of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from December 26. Reacting to the unwarranted controversy, Irfan expressed his displeasure on 'X' (formerly Twitter), and wrote: "What's wrong if the player wants to give interview in Hindi?" Earlier, it was reported that Ravindra Jadeja attended a presser despite having journalists from both countries. Australian media were left surprised after Jadeja walked off without answering a question in question. Later on, the India cricket team manager tried to explain the situation. 'Disorganised and Hopeless' Controversy Erupts As Australian Media Reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's Hindi Press Conference Days Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan Supports Ravindra Jadeja

What’s wrong if the player wants to give interview in hindi? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2024

