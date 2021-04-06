The Indian Premier League is one of the most exciting domestic T20 competitions in the world and has become famous for a number of close encounters. Last year, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) needed two super overs to decide a winner and despite such nail-biting clashes being a regular feature in the IPL, there have also been some landslide victories. Super Overs in IPL: List of All Matches in Indian Premier League's History That Required One-Over Eliminator to Decide Winner.

Though IPL has become synonymous with high-intensity, and edge-of-the-seat cricketing action, over the years, we have seen many encounters which have been one-way traffic with one team being head and shoulder above the other. So ahead of IPL 2021, we take a look at the largest victory margins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Five Largest Victories in IPL

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors, IPL 2013 – RCB Win By 130 Runs

Along with being one of the biggest wins in IPL, this game also holds one of the greatest records in T20 cricket history. In this game, Chris Gayle shocked the world when he scored 175 runs off just 66 deliveries, the highest individual score in T20s. Courtesy of that, RCB set a target of 263 runs, and in reply, Pune Warriors could only manage 133 runs in the quota.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2015 – RCB Won By 138 Runs

This game was another display of the batting prowess of RCB and a certain Chris Gayle. The Jamaican power-hitter registered a sensational century (117 off 55 balls), guiding the Bangalore franchise to a score of 226 runs. While cashing, Kings XI Punjab crumbled under pressure, being bowled out for mere 88 runs, eventually losing the game.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2008 – KKR Won By 140 Runs

This was the first-ever game in the Indian Premier League history, one which set the tone for the competition for years to come. With the world watching, Brendon McCullum set the stage by scoring 158 runs off just 73 deliveries. The target of 223 runs proved overwhelming for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were bundled out for 82 runs in just over 15 overs.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2016 – RCB Won By 144 Runs

Another entry for RCB in the list and this time it is them once again proving the quality of their superstar batting line-up. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers scored a century each as Bangalore posted a mammoth total of 248 runs on the board. Gujarat Lions, captained by Brendon McCullum had no reply and were dismissed for a score of 104 runs.

1. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2013 – MI Won By 146 Runs

This is the biggest win in IPL history and it was a sensational team display by the soon-to-be champions. Riding on some brilliant knocks by their West Indian contingent, Mumbai Indians set up a score of 226 runs on the board. But it was the bowlers who stole the show, dismissing Delhi for just 66 runs, the third-lowest team total in the competition. With this win, MI qualified for the play-offs that season.

