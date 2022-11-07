India qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals at the top of the Super 12 Group. They will now face England in the final-four encounter. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium in Adelaide on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at 01:30 PM. Here are the details on how to buy tickets for the IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 match. Fans Welcome Virat Kohli and Team India With Special Songs At Adelaide Airport Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Clash Against England (Watch Video).

England finished as runners-up in Super 12 Group 1 behind New Zealand on net run rate. The Three Lions have qualified for three successive finals at T20 World Cups and are aiming for their first title since 2010. India are in a similar position, having won the competition just once in 2007.

How to Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal?

The tickets for T20 Word Cup 2022 semifinal encounter between England and India are on sale. The clash will be played at Adelaide Oval and fans can buy the tickets from T20WorldCup.com. The venue is nearly sold out ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

The prices of the tickets vary for adults and children. Adults have two categories of seats available - Category A & B - ranging from $125 to $165. Meanwhile, tickets for children bring from $20. A service fee of $6.55 will also be charged.

The teams have met each other thrice at T20 World Cups and India have recorded two victories to England's one. Both sides have reached the finals twice - winning the competition once - and will be looking to be in the summit clash for the third time.

