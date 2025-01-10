IND vs ENG Tickets: Some intense and thrilling T20 cricketing action is on the cards when India and England, two of the best T20I teams lock horns in a five-match series, that starts from January 22. And cricket fans, who are on the lookout to purchase IND vs ENG tickets for the T20I series, have found just the right place to get all the information. The Men in Blue have had a sensational 2024 in T20Is, winning a whopping 22 out of the total 26 that they played. The highlight of their dominance in the shortest format was the historic T20 World Cup 2024 title win where Rohit Sharma led the side to the prestigious title for just the second time, ending India's ICC trophy drought after 11 long years. Suryakumar Yadav took over the India national cricket team's T20I captaincy with Rohit Sharma retiring post the T20 World Cup and India have had a good time under him in the shortest format. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

It goes without saying that England are absolute heavyweights in T20 cricket as they include some of the game's biggest names, which include captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer among others. Buttler and co will seek redemption from the Men in Blue after being knocked out by them at the T20 World Cup semifinal last year and with two titans in the format clashing, fans can expect nothing but a memorable cricketing experience at the start of the new year.

How to Buy IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series Tickets Online and Offline?

The India vs England T20I promises to be a memorable showdown between two giants of the format and expectedly fans will look out for sources to purchase IND vs ENG tickets. Those looking for online tickets can visit the 'District by Zomato' mobile application to purchase the IND vs ENG tickets online. Offline IND vs ENG tickets can be purchased will be available at the stadiums where the IND vs ENG T20I matches would be played. Fans looking to purchase offline IND vs ENG tickets for the second T20I in Chennai can do so from January 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata following which the action will shift to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I. Rajkot will host the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I while the fourth and fifth T20Is will be played in Pune and Mumbai respectively.

