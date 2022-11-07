The Indian cricket team and Virat Kohli were welcomed at the Adelaide airport by fans with songs. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face England in the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval. The game will be held on November 10, 2022.

Team India fans are bringing the songs to #BelieveInBlue! 💙 Check out how they welcomed the #MenInBlue at Adelaide, and cheer for 🇮🇳 in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022, Semi-Final 2: #INDvENG | Thursday, 12 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/Ry2DE7lnhQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 7, 2022

