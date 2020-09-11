Chennai Super Kings is known for its savage replies and they are so good with their answers that there are no comebacks for the responses by the Yellow Army. This time it was a netizen who accused Chennai Super Kings’ admin of copy a caption from Mumbai Indians. Little did the netizen know that once again CSK would get him stumped with a befitting response. So here’s exactly what happened. Last night Trinbago Knight Riders walked away with the Caribbean Premier League 2019-20. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians hailed their players Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard respectively for their win as the two of them are in the same team for the CPL. MI IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Mumbai Indians Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Coincidently, while hailing the players, CSK and MI went to use the same caption with different names. This was quickly noticed by this eagle-eyed netizen and he pointed out the same. The wrote, “Caption copied from MI," against the picture that hailed Bravo on CSK's wall. CSK also noticed the same and they wrote, "@shreyas_0_9 Oh, this song released in 2016. A lovely man by name Bravo sang it," They also used their signature emojis of a lion and yellow heart. No sooner they came up with this savage response, the fans of CSK. Check out the snapshot below:

CSK's savage reply to a troll (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, both the teams have been prepping up for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The two teams will lock horns against each other at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19, 2020

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).