One of the most successful as well as loved franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) is CSK. Marshalled by MS Dhoni on the field, the franchise has won the title four times making them the second most successful side in the tournament's history. In the 2022 season, they had a change in captaincy, as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took over leadership, but a lackluster season has transferred the captaincy back to MS Dhoni. CSK held on to their core in the mega auction in 2022. At the IPL 2023 auction, a total of 404 players will go under the hammer, Below you will find out the list of players bought by CSK at the IPL 2023 auction. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

CSK came into the mega auction with a purse of INR 20.45 crore left and 7 slots left to fill in their team (5 domestic and 2 overseas). CSK are in search of an experienced domestic batter to fill in for retired Robin Uthappa. Although they generally are not fascinated by big names, the current team lacks a superstar and they will look for one. Sam Curran's return in his old franchise is also a possibility.

CSK Full Squad For IPL 2023

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini Auction: To be updated.

CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini Auction: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK Previous Season Recap: After winning the title in 2021, CSK fell short by some distance in the 2022 edition. Controversies inside team, lack of form of key players and crucial injuries made them finish at second last position in the league table of IPL 2022.

