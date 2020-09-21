Arguably the most dangerous batsman to have taken the cricket field, Christopher Henry Gayle or Chris Gayle turns 41 on Monday (September 21) and birthday wishes are pouring in from all around the world, Hailing from Jamaica, the southpaw is nothing less than a nightmare for bowlers and his record in all forms of cricket is nothing but sensational. Gayle likes to take on the bowlers from the outset, and his knack of playing big knocks makes him a great asset. With 13296 runs, the West Indies star is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. However, his record is likely to get enhanced even more in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) where he represents Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Chris Gayle IPL Franchise History: List of Teams Universe Boss Has Represented in Indian Premier League.

Along with his significant impact on the field, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss is also known for his great humour. Gayle’s personality is as flamboyant as his batting and cricket fans must be aware of the fact. From his unique celebrations on the field to his off-field antics, the legendary batsman has a lot of ways to entertain his followers. The dashing opener is very active on social media too and is frequently sharing intriguing and hilarious videos. As the undisputed King of T20 cricket turns a year older, let’s look at some of his videos which have made the fans go ROFL! Fastest Centuries in IPL History: Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, David Miller and Other Batsmen Who Dominate the All-Time List of Quick Hundreds.

Interesting Dance Moves!!

Watch Out For That Pool!!

View this post on Instagram 🔌🪓🧨🔪💉🕺🏾 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Jul 19, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

These Dancing Videos Have No End!!

Chris Gayle In Bollywood Mode!!

Interesting Gym Attire!!

Wet Floor Can't Stop Him!!

Fun Stuff With Camel!!

View this post on Instagram 🐫 Fun stuff 😊 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

He Certainly Loves Bollywood!!

That Beard Though!!

View this post on Instagram 😂🙌🏿🎉🤣 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:03am PST

With IPL 2020 already underway, Gayle will play a crucial role in guiding KXIP to their maiden title. He has been the cornerstone of the team in the last two seasons. However, tackling the spinner in the dead pitches of UAE will possess a different challenge. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling batsman has aged like fine wine, and the opposition teams can’t afford to be complacent against him.

