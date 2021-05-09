Chris Gayle left fans in splits with the hilarious trolling of Kevin Pietersen on social media. Pietersen received applause from fans for maintaining his physique despite retiring years ago after he had shared a picture of himself in a bare torso, flaunting his body while standing on a beach in Maldives. But Gayle stole his thunder with a cheeky comment on the picture. Pietersen has since deleted the post. Fans certainly enjoyed the banter between two of their favourite cricketers. Pietersen and Gayle are also close friends. Jofra Archer Shines On Return, Dismisses Batsman with Stunning Inswinger (Watch Video).

With IPL 2021 suspended, many overseas cricketers, including the entire Australian contingent, have moved to Maldives where they are in quarantine before they depart to their respective countries. Pietersen, who was part of IPL 2021 as a commentator, is also at the island nation. On Saturday, Pietersen took to Twitter to share a shirtless picture of himself standing on the beach at Maldives. Pietersen captioned the picture as “The Red List” perhaps referring to the UK putting Maldives in ‘Red List” countries. Trent Boult Hopes for COVID-19 Situation To Improve in India, Says This Country ‘Has Given Me So Much as a Cricketer and Person’.

Chris Gayle Teases Kevin Pietersen With Hilarious Reply

Believe me ppl...he’s sucking in the tummy 😂🤣🤣🤣 - it’s actually worst in person 🤣😂😂😂🤣 you’re the Red list, @KP24 ❌ he’s younger than me too!! https://t.co/5faLH5FSFG — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 8, 2021

Fans were left in awe of Pietersen’s physique and praised him for working out and maintaining his body even after his retirement from cricket. But Gayle soon dropped the bomb with a cheeky trolling of Pietersen where he accused the former England cricketer of “sucking in the tummy” while posing for the picture. “Believe me ppl…he’s sucking in the tummy – it’s actually worst in person you’re the Red list, @KP24,” Gayle wrote quoting Pietersen’s post.

Pietersen is currently in Maldives with Eoin Morgan and several other English cricketers. An Australian contingent of 40 members, including players, are also in quarantine in the Island nation before they can travel back home. All of them flew to Maldives after IPL 2021 was suspended midway through the season due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and also in the IPL bio-bubble.

