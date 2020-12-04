Cricket fans were divided on Twitter after concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short and Steve Smith in first India vs Australia T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The leg-spinner was not the part of India’s initial playing XI but got a chance to bowl after Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion while batting in the first innings. He was smashed on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer and eventually didn’t come on the field in the second innings. However, Jadeja’s injury proved to be a blessing in disguise as Yuzvendra Chahal got a chance to bowl and he took three crucial wickets. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

As per the rules, if a player sustains a concussion injury during the game, he can be replaced by a player warming the benches. However, the injured and replaced player should possess similar skillsets to make it a ‘like to like’ replacement. Although both Jadeja and Chahal are spin bowlers, the southpaw is an all-rounder while the leggie is a specialist bowler. Hence, several fans criticized the decision calling Chahal’s inclusion ‘unfair.’ Even, Australian head coach also didn’t look impressed with the decision as he got involved in a heated argument with the match referee. The decision divided the cricket fans on Twitter with some calling the replacement ‘fair’ while others called it an ‘unfair disadvantage.’ Yuzvendra Chahal Named As Ravindra Jadeja’s Concussion Substitute After the All-Rounder Was Hit on Helmet.

Cheating!!

No matter what the result is If Chahal is concussion substitute for jadeja then it is cheating#AUSvIND #jadeja #chahal — RS45-SRT10-LM10 (@GAGANREDDY3501) December 4, 2020

Justin Langer Did'nt Look Amused!!

#INDvsAUS #concussion Jaddu's concussion comes as blessing in disguise for India. Chahal will bowl. Aussie coach Langer shows his obvious angst. pic.twitter.com/xOWT3tb5AN — Parveen Kumar Dogra (@kparveen) December 4, 2020

More Questions!!

How can Chahal be a suitable replacement for Jadeja? Still unable to understand — Arslan Sheikh (@Arslanshkh) December 4, 2020

Against Sportsmanship!!

Jadeja replaced by Chahal .. Jadeja was still playing after he hit .. as an Indian , want to see a fair match... this loophole should not be exploited. not a sportsmanship gesture . If same done by Aussies then , everyone Starts screaming ... #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #jadeja #chahal — Peeyush Khattar (@kpeeyush5) December 4, 2020

Like For Like?

Yes, Jadeja could have spinned the ball and Chahal is doing it for him now. Like for like — Hareeshwar (@harstweets) December 4, 2020

Coincidence!!

Jadeja batted well too , he is not the reason for bad bowling Performances in 1st 2 Odis and chahal had a worst series in ODIs .. it's all coincidence that chahal played well as Jadeja's replacement — 🔥 (@sallgoodman_) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, India posted 161/7 after being asked to bat first in Canberra. Veterans like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed without causing much impact. However, KL Rahul scored a well-compiled half-century, and Jadeja’s 23-ball 44-run cameo proved to be a cherry on the cake. The contest is perfectly poised in the second innings, and it will be interesting to see who’ll come on top.

