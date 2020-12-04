Cricket fans were divided on Twitter after concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Aaron Finch, D'Arcy Short and Steve Smith in first India vs Australia T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The leg-spinner was not the part of India’s initial playing XI but got a chance to bowl after Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion while batting in the first innings. He was smashed on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer and eventually didn’t come on the field in the second innings. However, Jadeja’s injury proved to be a blessing in disguise as Yuzvendra Chahal got a chance to bowl and he took three crucial wickets. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

As per the rules, if a player sustains a concussion injury during the game, he can be replaced by a player warming the benches. However, the injured and replaced player should possess similar skillsets to make it a ‘like to like’ replacement. Although both Jadeja and Chahal are spin bowlers, the southpaw is an all-rounder while the leggie is a specialist bowler. Hence, several fans criticized the decision calling Chahal’s inclusion ‘unfair.’ Even, Australian head coach also didn’t look impressed with the decision as he got involved in a heated argument with the match referee. The decision divided the cricket fans on Twitter with some calling the replacement ‘fair’ while others called it an ‘unfair disadvantage.’ Yuzvendra Chahal Named As Ravindra Jadeja’s Concussion Substitute After the All-Rounder Was Hit on Helmet.

Meanwhile, India posted 161/7 after being asked to bat first in Canberra. Veterans like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed without causing much impact. However, KL Rahul scored a well-compiled half-century, and Jadeja’s 23-ball 44-run cameo proved to be a cherry on the cake. The contest is perfectly poised in the second innings, and it will be interesting to see who’ll come on top.

