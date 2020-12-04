Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute for the first India vs Australia T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. While batting first in the first innings, Jadeja was smashed on the head by a bouncer off Mitchell Starc. Although he scored a couple of boundaries after that incidence, he was seen limping off the field after the conclusion of the first innings. The all-rounder didn’t come out to the field in the second innings, and Chahal was eventually named his substitute. The replacement rose controversy as India are getting an advantage with Chahal being a way better bowler than Jadeja. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Score Updates.

What is Concussion Substitute ?

As per the rules, if a player sustains a concussion injury during the game, he can be replaced by a player warming the benches. However, the injured and replaced player should possess similar skillsets to make it a ‘like to like’ replacement. Hence, a specialist leg-spinner replacing an all-rounder didn’t go down well with many fans as India would get an ‘unfair’ disadvantage. Even, Australian coach Justin Langer also seemed disappointment with the decision as he was seen arguing with the match refree. Ravindra Jadeja Praised by Netizens for His Fiery Cameo in India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020.

BCCI Confirms The News!!

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Australia elected to bowl first in Canberra after winning the toss. The decision looked impeccable with Dhawan and Kohli not making a mark. However, KL Rahul scored an impressive half-century and Jadeja’s 23-ball 44-run knock was the cherry on the cake. As a result, India powered to 161/7 and now, the onus will be on the bowlers.

