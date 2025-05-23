New Delhi, May 22: Amid his dismal form in the IPL 2025 season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant called out a social media user for spreading "fake news" regarding his Indian Premier League (IPL) future and urged for more sensibility and responsibility while posting anything on the internet. Pant, who was signed by LSG for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, is experiencing his worst-ever IPL season with only 151 runs in 13 games so far. In the last 10 matches in IPL 2025, Pant has scored 2, DNB, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 8, 7 and 16* runs. His modes of dismissal, too, have been disappointing. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh's Blistering Century Helps LSG Do a League Double Over Table-Toppers.

"I understand fake news gives more traction to content, but let’s not build everything around it. Little sense and credible news will help more rather than making fake news with an agenda. Thanks, have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible about what we put out on social media," Pant replied to an X post claiming LSG will release him ahead of IPL 2026.

Rishabh Pant Calls Out X User for His 'Fake' Post on LSG Future

I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not built everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda . Thanks have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media 🇮🇳🙏🏻 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 22, 2025

Pant's only season where he amassed less than 200 runs came in 2016 when he made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). His form has also resulted in LSG missing out on the playoff spot for the second consecutive year. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper batter was not retained by Delhi Capitals after IPL 2024 and was the biggest draw in the mega auction. Left-Arm Pacer Akash Singh, With Bandaged Right-Hand, Performs Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Notebook’ Celebration After Dismissing Jos Buttler During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Teammate Mitchell Marsh backed Pant to come strong in the remaining fixtures to culminate his season on a high. Speaking after LSG's loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, he said "We know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented, so he will be back, but yeah, hopefully the last two games. I think the time for reflection is probably after the season, and for me personally, I just focus on trying to contribute to winning the next two games for our team and for our franchise. Like I said, the IPL is a beast of a tournament and the margins are really small."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 02:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).