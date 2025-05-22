Akash Singh performed his teammate Digvesh Rathi's 'notebook' celebration after he castled Jos Buttler during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. Digvesh Rathi was earlier suspended by the BCCI for accumulating five demerit points, but Akash Singh made sure that the fans remembered his teammate as he performed his trademark celebration after he got the big wicket of Jos Buttler, in the 10th over of the second innings. It is important to note that Akash Singh earlier had to leave the field for treatment after he sustained an injury to his right hand while fielding off his own bowling in the sixth over and blood oozed out. He was unable to finish the over and Avesh Khan came over to bowl the remaining balls. Akash Singh Left Bleeding After He Suffers Nasty Injury to Right Hand While Fielding off His Own Bowling During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Akash Singh Performs 'Notebook' Celebration

