Cricket Australia has penned an open letter to the BCCI and has posted the same on social media. They went to congratulate Team India for the series win and also thanked the BCCI for the kind of support that they have rendered for the past two months. They also hailed the prolific performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins and the debutants like Shubman Gill and Cameron Green. The open letter also said that Australian Cricket will be forever grateful for their friendship, trust and commitment so that the series could be possible in times like these. Google Celebrates Team India’s Historic Series Win Over Australia, 'India National Cricket Team' Search Leads Users to Virtual Tri-Colour Fireworks.

They also thanked the health workers and doctors who made the series possible. As we all know, COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people all around the world. The players had to stay in the bio-security bubble and were asked to maintain social distancing to avoid getting in touch with any diseases. Now, let's have a look at the note shared by Cricket Australia on social media,

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCIpic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

The Indians won the Test series by 2-1 and have been hailed for their feat especially after the fact that of their key players were injured. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin could not feature in the playing XI of the last Test match due to injuries.

