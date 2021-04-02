Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue and the Chennai Super Kings is yet to name the replacement for the pacer. Now one of the officials from the CSK has said that the team was not prepared for the same. Hazlewood is the third player who pulled out of IPL 2021. Prior to this, we had Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh who had withdrawn themselves from the tournament. Now, an official of CSK on the basis of anonymity has said the team was not prepared for the sudden development. CSK Drops Major Hint About Josh Hazlewood’s Replacement for IPL 2021, Says ‘Hoping for Some Aussome Action’.

The official further said that the team has their basis covered so if they do not feel the need to rope in one more player as a replacement to Hazlewood, they might not even sign anyone. "We will look at various options before arriving at a decision," said the official to one of the newspapers. It was widely reported that Alex Hales will be the new replacement for the Hazlewood. The team also options like Shardul Thakur, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir and few others who can replace Hazlewood in the team. The team also has Lungi Ngidi, but he will be unavailable for the first match.

Talking about CSK, the team had quite a dismal time in the IPL 2020 as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. MS Dhoni's team will be looking forward to giving their best for the season ahead.

