Wasim Jaffer surely lives up to the reputation of being cheeky. Now, ahead of the finals of the IPL 2021, the former Indian cricketer predicted the winner for the tournament. His prediction is something that is found to come true. So Jaffer posted a tweet and said wrote, "Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight." Now this prediction will surely come true as both MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan are World Cup-winning captains. CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021 Final: Watch Free Telecast Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Also both teams, CSK and KKR have their coaches from New Zealand. For years now, CSK is coached by Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum is the head coach for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhu Chawla's franchise. So this prediction is all set to turn out true. The tweet has left the netizens in splits and they are even lauding Wasim Jaffer for the witty tweet. Check out his tweet below.

Tweet:

Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

Both teams have done quite well in the IPL 2021 so far to reach the finals of the tournament. Eoin Morgan's KKR has improved drastically. Their top-order started scoring runs and even their spinners have started attacking the batsmen. The two teams locked horns with each other in IPL 2021 on two occasions where CSK walked away with a win on both occasions. It would be interesting to see who wins the finals tonight.

