Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest round of Indian Premier League 2021 matches. The CSK vs DC clash in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming for a win to kick off their season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CSK vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff Joins CSK As Josh Hazlewood Replacement.

Delhi Capitals made it to their first-ever finals last season but eventually lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings had a season to forget, failing to qualify for the playoffs and by a huge margin as well. Both sides have added some interesting players to their team ahead of IPL 2021 and it will be interesting to see how they add to the present quality of the team.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – MS Dhoni (CSK) and Rishabh Pant (DC) must be your keepers.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Faf du Plessis (CSK) must be the batsmen.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (DC), Sam Curran (CSK) and Krishnappa Gowtham (CSK) must be your all-rounders.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Ishant Sharma (DC), R Ashwin (DC) and Deepak Chahar (CSK) must be your bowlers.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Rishabh Pant (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Sam Curran (CSK), Krishnappa Gowtham (CSK), Ishant Sharma (DC), R Ashwin (DC) and Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Rishabh Pant (DC) must be your captain for this clash while Sam Curran (CSK) can be named as the vice-captain.

