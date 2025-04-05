Chennai Super Kings didn't have the best starts to the IPL 2025 campaign. Despite starting with a win at home, they have lost the next two matches which included one against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home against whom they have not lost in Chennai since 2008. Controversy sparked further when MS Dhoni came out to bat in number nine position when the game was all but over. There was debate on whether his fitness is good enough to keep him in the playing XI if he is coming so late and cannot come when the team is in trouble. Will MS Dhoni Announce Retirement After CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Fans Speculate After Legendary Wicketkeeper-Batter's Parents, Wife Sakshi Attend Clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the next match against Rajasthan Royals, CSK failed to chase once again. MS Dhoni was batting when 19 runs needed of the last over. Dhoni got dismissed in the first over. Questions were raised that if Dhoni still has the same ability to finish games. As CSK continue to get over their batting owes, there has been speculations whether MS Dhoni will decide to retire amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

There is definitely a possibility given Stephen Fleming hinted about him having knee trouble and at the same time the diminishing returns. CSK fans are worried who will take up the wicketkeeping gloves, if Dhoni retires mid season. Fans eager to know who will replace MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeeper-batter in the IPL 2025 season will get the entire information here.

Devon Conway

Against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 clash, Chennai Super Kings brought in Devon Conway in the playing XI in place of Jamie Overton. The opening combination for CSK has not clicked and they brought in Conway to give some stability up top. Conway has been a part-time wicketkeeper for New Zealand. Although he has not kept wickets for a long time now, he can be a go to option for CSK if MS Dhoni retires and CSK wants to bring in a specialist batter in place of him. ‘MS Dhoni Is Like My Father’: Matheesha Pathirana Opens Up About CSK Legend’s Influence on His Career; Praises Former Captain for Support and Mentorship During IPL Stint (Watch Video).

Vansh Bedi

The most ideal option for CSK would be brining in their reserve wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi. In the inaugural season of DPL, playing for Purani Delhi 6 under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy, Vansh racked up 221 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 185, most of it from the middle order. CSK have been struggling to bring momentum in their innings specially in the middle overs and Vansh can do exactly that. He has played only one Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match and doesn't have much experience. But he definitely has ability to add value in the CSK middle order.

