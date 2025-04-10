Mumbai, April 10: The Indian Premier League is a platform where batsmen can unleash their power and showcase their ability to score runs at a rapid pace. Reaching 2000 runs in the IPL is a significant achievement, but doing it in the fewest balls possible is a phenomenal thing to a batsman's explosive hitting ability. Here we will take a look at players to reach fastest 2000 IPL runs in terms of balls. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-Batter Jos Buttler Reflects on Playing Against Former Team Rajasthan Royals, Says ‘Felt Strange… but Was More Desperate for Win’.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell (Photo Credit: X @KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is the fastest batter to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls. The batter took only 1120 balls to reach the feat.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran (Photo: X/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran is the second-fastest to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls. The batter took only 1198 balls to achieve the feat.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

Indian veteran and former Punjab Kings batter Virender Sehwag is the third-fastest batter to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls. The batter took only 1211 balls to achieve the feat.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle (photo credits: Twitter/@PunjabKingsIPL)

Former Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle is the fourth-fastest batter to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls. The batter took only 1251 balls to achieve the feat.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (Photo credit: X @RishabhPant17)

Lucknow Super Gants batter Rishah Pant is the fifth-fastest batter to reach 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls. The batter took only 1306 balls to achieve the feat.