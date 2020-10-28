Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other in the match number 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While Chennai are out of playoffs race, Kolkata are very much in contention for final four spot. KKR are placed on fifth spot on IPL 2020 points table while CSK are languishing at the bottom. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by 10 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in CSK vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 49.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head

In 21 meetings against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings have managed to win just 12 matches. And KKR have won just eight games, thus CSK lead the head-to-head record.

CSK vs KKR Key Players

Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad hold the key for CSK. The young brigade is looking to take the baton from veterans and it is the right time. For KKR, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine are key players.

CSK vs KKR Mini-Battles

Pat Cummins vs Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar vs Sunil Narine are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs KKR Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match 49 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

CSK vs KKR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

CSK vs KKR Likely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, wk), Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Imran Tahir.

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).