Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 49. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2020. CSK will enter this game with a win, however, they are already out of the race for playoffs. On the other hand, KKR lost their last game to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and they will have to win this match to make their chances strong for playoff qualification. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather report and rain forecast from Dubai, we will also help you with pitch report of Dubai International Cricket Stadium. KKR vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh Achieve Milestones During Kings XI Punjab’s 8-Wicket Victory.

CSK led by MS Dhoni defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game of IPL 2020. Chennai chased down the target of 146 runs in 18.5 overs with 8 wickets in hand. On the other hand, KKR led by Eoin Morgan lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as they were unsuccessful in defending the target of 150 runs. CSK is at the 5th position in the point table, while KKR is at the 5th spot. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Dubai Weather Report

Dubai Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Dubai will be around 30 degree Celsius on October 29, 2020, as per accuweather.com. The humidity will be around 45 per cent and the wind will blow at a speed of 15 km/h. The cloud is clear and there is no chances of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai is good for batsmen in the evening when the match begins. We saw in the last game at Dubai where Hyderabad posted a target of more than 200 runs, in reply Delhi lost brutally by 88 runs. The team winning the toss should bat first and look forward to putting a healthy total.

