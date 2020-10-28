Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 49. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 29, 2020. CSK is led by MS Dhoni, while KKR plays under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. CSK is at the bottom of the point table and out of playoff race. On the other hand, KKR is at the 5th spot with 12 points and will look forward to winning the upcoming game to increase their chances for playoff qualification. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Chennai and Kolkata. CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 49.

CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game after chasing down the target of 146 runs. KKR lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after they failed to defend the target of 150 runs. Eoin Morgan side will have to defeat CSK in their upcoming game, or else they will be in a sever do or die pressure situation against Rajasthan Royals in their last league game. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

In spite of CSK's impressive victory in their last game against RCB, bookmakers have chosen KKR as the favourite. Bet365 has placed 2.10 bet odds for Chennai Super Kings and 1.72 for Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

If we speak of CSK vs KKR head to head record in IPL, Chennai leads Kolkata by 13-8. Kolkata defeated Chennai by 10 runs in their last encounter of IPL 2020. Also, Eoin Morgan side will be hungry for a win and they will leave no stone unturned to defeat Chennai. Therefore, we can predict Kolkata Knight Riders as the winner.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).