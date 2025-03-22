Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 23 in Chennai. Both teams are the joint-most successful franchises in the tournament's history. Both teams are gearing up for the much-awaited clash. Ahead of the CSK vs MI clash, Mumbai opener Rohit Sharma was spotted with unique batting gloves during the practice session. The word "SAR" was imprinted on Rohit's glove. Many Fans have guessed that Sharma has imprinted the first word for each member of his family. His wife, Ritika, daughter, Samaira, and son, Ahaan. Below is the video. IPL 2025 Schedule: Get Complete Team-Wise List of Indian Premier League Season 18 Matches With Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Unique Batting Gloves

Full Form of Rohit Sharma Gloves!

One Fan Hails Rohit Sharma

Samaira, Ahaan, Ritika.❤️ Family of Rohit Sharma is always with him no matter wherever Rohit goes.🙌 pic.twitter.com/UR3wPxsqRM — Raja babu Singh (@rbsingh2018) March 22, 2025

Fans Say It Stands for Samaira, Ahaan and Ritika

ROHIT SHARMA's BATTING GLOVES: SAR - Samaira, Ahaan, Ritika 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Dg1901dIb9 — HARSHIT GAUTAM (@HARSHITGAUTAM__) March 22, 2025

