David Warner might have not been a part of the playing XI for the Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 but is surely extending his support to the team. David Warner is making sure to hold no grudges against his team SRH for his ouster and was even spotted in the stands during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was seen holding the SRH flag and was cheering for the team. Needless to say that the fans were quite excited to see Warner in the stadium. David Warner Puts Up a Cryptic Post Amid Absence from Sunrisers Hyderabad Dug-Out for IPL 2021 Match Against CSK (Read Post).

The pictures and videos of David Warner in the stadium went viral on social media and the fans too shared them further. Talking about the game, Sunrisers Hyderbad who are out of the race for the IPL 2021 playoffs could not put up too many runs on the board. They scored 115 runs and lost eight wickets. Kane Williamson was the highest scorer for team SRH with 26 runs. The total seemed to be like a cakewalk for their opponents and KKR won the match by six wickets. Now, here's the video and pictures of Warner in the stadium.

Video:

Picture:

Talking about Warner, he was stripped from captaincy in the first half of the IPL 2021. Then Kane Williamson was made the skipper of the team. Sunrisers Hyderabad has won only a couple of games in this edition of the IPL 2021 as thus have four points in their kitty. The team has so far played 12 games and lost 10.

