Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in match 16 of the Indian Super League 2020. DC vs KKR clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). This mega clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game and were bring you the tips for DC vs KKR clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Andre Russell, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have made a great side to the Indian Premier League 2020 season as they have won two of their three matches so far. Both teams have some great players at their disposal and the game is expected to be a cracker. DC lost their last game against SRH while KKR are coming off a win against Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Andre Russell

The West Indian will play a crucial role both with the bat and ball for KKR in this clash against DC and can be picked as the captain for your team. The 32-year-old has been brilliant with his bowling and has shown signs with the bat. So this could be the game when the West Indian clicks with the bat as well.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis will be important for DC if they are to pick up a win against one of the top teams in the competition. The 31-year-old has been brilliant with the bat this season and has scored some crucial runs lower down the order. His ability with the ball also makes him a huge asset for his team.

DC vs KKR Likely Playing XI

DC Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

KKR Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

