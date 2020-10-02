Delhi Capitals will square off with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 16 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. The encounter will take place on October 3 (Saturday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have made an impressive start to their campaign, which makes the upcoming game even more exciting. After losing the opening match against Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik’s KKR made a thrilling comeback and won their next two games. On the other hand, DC came on to the top in their first two assignments but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the weather report and pitch conditions of the DC vs KKR game. DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Keeping the clash against SRH aside, Shreyas Iyer’s men have put on an all-round display. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis have played their part with the bat while Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra have done a commendable job with the ball. On the other hand, young guns have played a vital role in KKR’s success so far. Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi have already made a mark and are determined to guide their side to the title. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Weather Report

Just like the previous games, the Sharjah weather will be quite warm with high humidity. As per Accuweather.com, the evening temperature will vary between 35 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius. The wind will also blow with a low speed of 6 to 7 kilometre per hour. Hence, holding the ball with the sweaty hands will be a challenge for the bowlers.

Weather In Sharjah

(Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report

Big scores have been registered in the last few games in Sharjah, and the upcoming game is also expected to witness plenty of boundaries. However, spinners have got some purchase with the old ball which makes the roles of Amit Mishra and Kuldeep Yadav very crucial.

With both teams being in stellar form, predicting the favourites will not be easy. However, one can place their bet on KKR as they will be coming fresh from a victory while Delhi lost their last game. Having said that, the toss will play a crucial role with dew expected to play a part in the latter half of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).