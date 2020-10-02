Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (RR) in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020. DC vs KKR will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). In recent times, Dream11 Fantasy gaming platform has become quite popular among cricket fans as it allows them to win some cash and correct team selection with the best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So here are Dream11 Team tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your DC vs KKR fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 match. DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 16.

Delhi Capitals have made a great start during the early matches of the Indian Premier League 2020 as they won two of their opening three games, which sees them currently occupy a top-four position. However, DC suffered defeat in their last game against SRH while KRR recorded their second consecutive win, beating Rajasthan Royals in a commanding way. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs KKR IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill

The young Indian batsman has been one of the constant sources of runs for Kolkata Knight Riders this season and should be a must pick for DC vs KKR IPL 2020 team. The youngers has been among the runs, scoring at an average of 62 in his three matches so far, even scoring a century.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian is one of the many all-rounders on show in this game. Stoinis has the ability to score big runs lower down the order and with his medium-pace bowling, also picks up crucial wickets. The DC player is also a great fielder so he can be a fantastic addition in your DC vs KKR IPL 2020 match.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell

The West Indies player is a must pick for the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 clash. The West Indian has been in good knock in the tournament with the bat as well as the ball. Russell has scored some crucial runs and taken some important wickets as well this season.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African has been the spearhead of Delhi Capitals bowing this season and remains a must pick for DC vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Rabada is second in the Purple Cap list taking second wickets in three games and will look to take over the top spot.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sunil Narine

The West Indian has opened the batting and the bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders in their past two games and is expected to do so in this match as well which makes him a must-have in the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 fantasy team.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League and Kolkata hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The two-time champions have won 13 games while DC have recorded 10 wins with just one match ending in no-result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).