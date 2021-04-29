Delhi Capitals are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 29). Both sides had made quite contrasting campaigns this season, making Rishabh Pant’s men firm favourites for this fixture. With four wins in six games, DC are third in the team standings, and a win here could see them going at the top of the table. On the other hand, KKR are reeling at fifth place with just two wins in six outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other DC vs KKR match details. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

KKR’s middle-order woes cost them many games this season, and they need to solve this issue to thrive in IPL 2021. Nevertheless, they are coming off a six-wicket triumph against Punjab Kings and must be confident. On the other hand, all batsmen in DC’s top six have got runs under their belt, while their bowlers have also done decently. However, they lost to RCB by one run in their last outing and would be raring to win here. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information. DC vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

DC vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels since Star network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the live-action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs KKR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live streaming online for the DC vs KKR match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).