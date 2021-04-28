The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to welcome Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the IPL 2021. KKR walks into the game after their clinical performance against Punjab Kings. They won the game by 5 wickets, whereas, Delhi Capitals suffered from a heartbreaking defeat by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In this article, we shall speak about the preview of the game where you get to know about the head-to-head records, key players and so on. DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 25.

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head

Out of the 26 games played between the two teams, 14 are won by KKR and 11 by Delhi Capitals. So KKR outweighs Delhi Capitals when it comes to head-to-head records. One of their matches did not produce any result.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25, Key Players

The key players in the tie are Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan from the Delhi Capitals. Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan from Kolkata Knight Riders are the key players.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25, Mini Battles

It would be interesting to watch the battle between Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakravarthy. Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan will be another good battle to watch.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25 Venue and Match Timing

The match between DC and KKR will be held at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will happen half an hour earlier.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 25 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. So fans can watch the live telecast of the DC vs KKR match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels. Live streaming online of the DC vs KKR match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs KKR IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

