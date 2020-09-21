Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in super over after the game was tied with both levelled on scores. Both teams were tied on 157 runs each at the end of 20 overs before Kagiso Rabada two wickets in three deliveries in the super over and Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs. Delhi were set three runs to win the super over after Rabada bounced out KL Rahul and bowled Nicholas Pooran after Punjab had taken two runs of the first delivery. Earlier Mayank Agarwal had single-handedly dragged Kings XI Punjab to the cusp of a victory but faltered as Marcus Stoinis took DC to the super over after defending one run in three balls. DC vs KXIP Highlights IPL 2020 Match 2: Delhi Capitals Beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over After Tied Match.

Stoinis first rescued Delhi Capitals from a 96/6 situation and helped them post 157 runs on board by smashing 57 runs in the final three overs. He meted out special treatment to Chris Jordan and took 43 runs off his final two overs, 30 of which came in the final over of the innings. Stoinis’ knock of 53 from 21 deliveries was also the fourth fastest half-century for Delhi Capitals in IPL history. IPL 2020 Gets its First Super Over, Mayank Agarwal’s Knock in Vain, Marcus Stoinis Heroics; Fans React After DC vs KXIP Match.

The Australian then came to bowl the final over of the innings with KXIP needing 13 runs and with Mayank Agarwal, then batting on 77 from 55, on strike. Agarwal smashed Stoinis for a six in the first ball and a four followed two deliveries later. But Stoinis held on and defended 1 run in deliveries to take the game to a super over. Take a look at some stat highlights from the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.

Mohammed Shami recorded his best IPL figures. He took 3/15 against DC surpassing his previous record of 3/21 against MI last year

Marcus Stoinis smashed the fourth fastest IPL fifty for Delhi Capitals. Stoinis scored a half-century in 20 deliveries and equalled the record set by Virender Sehwag in 2016 for DC

Stoinis also registered his highest IPL score breaking the previous record of 52 runs

Mayank Agarwal scored his sixth half-century in IPL

Agarwal also recorded his highest score in IPL history with 89 runs against Delhi Capitals

This was the 10th tied match in IPL history and third for Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab recorded the lowest score (2 runs) in IPL Super overs

Kagiso Rabada joined Jasprit Bumrah as bowlers to have bowled the most overs in IPL super overs

Delhi Capitals recorded its second super over win and both have been bowled by Rabada

Agarwal played a superb knock to take KXIP on verge of a win after they were pulled down to 55/5 in the 10th over and needed to score 102 runs from the final 10 overs. Agarwal himself was struggling and was at 8 from 16 deliveries at one stage.

But he slowly came to life and took Kings XI Punjab closer to a win. But with scores tied and three deliveries still remaining with himself on strike, Agarwal missed a bouncer and played the next delivery from Stoinis straight to Shimron Hetmyer leaving Punjab to get one run from one delivery to win. Jordan found Rabada at square leg in the next delivery and the match went to super overs.

