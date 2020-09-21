Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) got its first Super Over after Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match at the Dubai International Stadium ended in a tie. Needing one run off two balls, Kings XI Punjab lost two back to back wickets and pushed the match into Super Over. Marcus Stoinis, who earlier scored 21-ball 53, picked the last two KXIP wickets to fell. His victims included Mayank Agarwal who played a fabulous knock of 89 off 60 balls but failed to take his side past DC’s total. DC vs KXIP Highlights IPL 2020 Match 2.

The DC vs KXIP kept swinging in favour of both the teams. But just when it appeared that Kings XI Punjab have it covered, Agarwal’s poor stroke cost them the two valuable points. As the game went into the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada picked two wickets as KXIP could score only two runs. DC then easily scored the required runs. Meanwhile, here’s how fans on Twitter reacted after the thrilling contest between DC and KXIP. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

What a Game!

What a game #KXIPvsDC -Shami gets IPL-best figures 3/15 -DC finished from 100/6 in 17 ovs to 157/8 in 20 -Stoinis gets a 20-ball fifty -KXIP reduced to 55 for 5 in 10 ovs -Mayank gets out with 1 to win in 2 balls -Match tied -Rabada gets 2 wkts in 3 balls in the Super Over — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 20, 2020

Sadly!

What a knock from Mayank 👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️ Single handedly carried his team for a victory but sad that Punjab didn't win it at the end 😔 pic.twitter.com/C6WR340Xxs — V. (@VardhanXP) September 20, 2020

Couldn't Finish it Though

Mayank Aggarwal is that one person who does all the work in a group project and then the other members come together to fuck it — Kartikeya Rai (@KartikeyaRai11) September 20, 2020

Deserved to Win

Mayank Agarwal tonight: First 39 balls: 38 runs. Last 21 balls: 51 runs. •One of the finest knock under pressure by him, deserved to taste the victory the way he performed. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2020

DC ended up taking the all important two points and now they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) next on September 25. KXIP, on the other hand, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next fixture on September 24.

