KXIP Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul(WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus toinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma
Toss: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and elected to bowl first. We will bring the playing XI of both teams shortly...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match. Fans of DC and KXIP are excited to watch their favourite teams in action. They will hope their sides can begin the season with a win. Stay tuned with us as we bring you the live updates and commentary details from tonight's game. Toss coming up...
DC vs KXIP Live Score Updates: Indian Premier League season 13 moves to Day 2 after a blockbuster opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The second match in IPL 2020 will be Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match and it will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Both teams will be eager to start the tournament with a confidence-boosting win. Fans of both DC and KXIP are already excited for the season with new incomings and are confident of faring better than in the previous editions of the IPL. Fans will certainly be glued to their TV sets and online apps on their mobile phones to watch DC vs KXIP live-action in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab live score updates. Is IPL 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Free Dish, DD National, DD Sports, Doordarshan and Star Sports First TV Channels?.
Delhi Capitals made it to the playoffs last season after a wait for seven years but were beaten in the qualifier two by runner-up Chennai Super Kings. They remain the only team in Indian Premier League history yet to play the final and will be eager to break the duck this season. Kings XI Punjab did reach the IPL final in 2014 but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. They too are without an IPL title to their name and will hope to adorn the empty trophy cabinet with an IPL title. DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
Both teams have added a number of experienced players to their squad at the IPL 2020 players’ auctions for this season. While Delhi signed team India veterans Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia wicket-keeper, Kings XI Punjab brought back explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and also signed Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell. Both teams have some explosive batsmen in their ranks but lack the depth in bowling. Expect this game to be a thriller with both teams eager to start with a victory.