Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides are coming into this game on the back of positive results. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, we bring you the weather report in Chennai and how the pitch might behave for DC vs MI IPL 2021 clash. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Mumbai Indians after losing their opening game of the season have recorded back-to-back wins but still remain far from their best. The record champions have struggled during the death overs of the game and will be looking to address the situation. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals bounced back from the disappointing defeat with yet another spectacular batting performance, led by Shikhar Dhawan and will be aiming to replicate that feat.

Chennai Weather

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) is expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will be mostly clear during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The trip at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favoured slower bowlers, and this season as well batsmen have found it difficult to score huge runs. The games in Chennai have been low-scoring affairs – apart from the early kick-off between RCB and KKR – but teams batting second might benefit as dew could play a factor in the later stages of the game.

