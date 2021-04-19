The match 13 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see Delhi Capitals crossing swords with Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 20). The two sides last met in the previous season’s finals, where MI walked away with a comfortable win. Hence, Delhi will aim for redemption while the Men in Gold are eyeing to replicate their heroics. It is expected to be an exciting clash as both sides started this on an exciting note – winning two of their first three games. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021 match. DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

In 28 matches between these two sides, Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins while Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches. The two sides last met in IPL 2020 finals where MI registered a comprehensive five-wicket triumph.

DC vs MI IPL 2021 Match 11, Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada hold the key for Delhi Capitals while in Mumbai Indians camp Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar are the players to watch out for. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

DC vs MI IPL 2021 Match 11, Mini Battles

Shikhar Dhawan vs Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin vs Suryakumar Yadav are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match.

DC vs MI IPL 2021, Match 11 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs MI IPL 2021 match 10 will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The DC vs MI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of DC vs MI, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

DC vs MI IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala/ Amit Mishra/ Ishant Sharma

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne/ Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

