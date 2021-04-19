Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other in match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. DC vs MI clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Fantasy cricket has been a popular game in recent times as it allows fans to earn some cash by applying their knowledge of the game. So ahead of the game. So ahead of the clash, we bring you some tips to select the captain and vice-captain for your DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

The correct selection of a captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11 Fantasy Game. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the roles in your fantasy DC vs MI team. DC vs MI, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Capitals opener has been in sensational form and must be selected as the captain of your DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team. Shikhar Dhawan is the leading scorer in IPL 2021, registering two 50+ scores in his opening three games. However, he is expected to face a tough task from Mumbai’s opening bowling duo.

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians have been struggling for middle-order consistency this season but one man not struggling with it is Kieron Pollard, who has already played some crucial knocks. The West Indian has also been bowling a lot more this season and should be selected as the vice-captain of your DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team

DC vs MI Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Lukeman Meriwala, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

