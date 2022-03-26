Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians face off in the second game of IPL 2022. The match would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 27 (Sunday) and it will be played at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals did very well last season in what was Rishabh Pant's first season as a full-time captain. The Delhi-based franchise admirably finished top of the points table but choked in the knockouts, losing Qualifier 1 to Chennai Super Kings and then the second qualifier to Kolkata Knight Riders, which brought an end to their campaign. They did lose some important players like Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan and Ravi Ashwin among others but have added a lot of firepower to their squad, with the inclusions of David Warner. Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powelll among some notable ones. IPL 2022: Five Players Who Can be Top Performers in This Indian Premier League Season

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would aim to bounce back from what was a difficult campaign last year. They failed to qualify for the playoffs and had ended in fifth place, with poor results in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. But Rohit Sharma's side, who are the record champions, would back themselves to do well this season and get off to a good start, with a squad that would have some core members from the past years. In the place of injured Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians are likely to hand an IPL debut to Proteas prodigy Dewald Brevis.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other a total of 30 times in the IPL. MI hold a slight advantage with 16 wins as compared to DC's 14.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 2 Key Players

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah would be key for the five-time champions while Delhi Capitals would back their captain Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Shardul Thakur to deliver the goods.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 2 Mini Battles

The duel between Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur would be a very interesting one for fans to watch out for. Another battle that would attract the interest of fans would be the clash between Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 2 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 2 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 2 Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

