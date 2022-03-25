Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) is upon us, and it seems all ten teams are all set and good to go by now. With the excitement returning back home since half of previous IPL was played abroad in UAE. Fans who religiously follow IPL will look keenly for their favourite picks to perform for their respective teams. Meanwhile, we look at five players who can be game-changers for their teams in this IPL. We have restricted the list to five players, but that in no way means others ain't capable! IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK): A crafty bowler, power-hitter and agile fielder, Ravindra Jadeja is one big name definitely to watch out for in IPL 2022. And now that he has an added responsibility of leading Chennai Super Kings, it will be interesting to see how he goes. Jadeja has been associated with CSK since 2012, and he has been a consistent all-rounder over the years, establishing a lasting position for himself in the team. IPL 2022 Captains: Here's a List of Skippers of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15.

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Twitter/@IPL)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): The Orange Cap holder of the last IPL season Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings, is surely among the players in IPL 2022 expected to be among top performers. He has been phenomenal with the bat in domestic cricket. Don't be surprised if he retains the Orange Cap this IPL season as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tim David (MI): The Singapore-born cricketer has shown his potential in various T20 leagues worldwide. Safe to say, he could be the next big thing in IPL. Watch out for this power hitter in the upcoming season.

Tim David (Instagram)

Marcus Stoinis (LSG): The Australian all-rounder was one of the draft picks for IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and that very much explains how capable he is. Stoinis can turn the game with both bat and ball. Expect him to win games for LSG this season.

Marcus Stoinis (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR): The right-handed batsman will lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. Iyer has been in good form of late, and he will also look to continue his good show in the IPL. With his experience as captain of Delhi Capitals in the past and current form in international cricket, Iyer is expected to prove very handy and a player to watch out for.

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

The IPL 2022 will be played for over two months, so expect other players to dominate as well. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, with LSG and Gujarat Titans coming in as two new teams.

