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Cricket Cricket DC vs PBKS Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 35 The DC vs PBKS fixture, scheduled for an afternoon start, presents a significant challenge for the hosts, who currently sit sixth in the standings. While Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, Axar Patel’s Delhi are desperate to bounce back after a heavy 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to extend their dominant run in IPL 2026 as they face a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, 25 April 2026. The afternoon fixture, scheduled for a 3:30 pm IST start, presents a significant challenge for the hosts, who currently sit sixth in the standings. While Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, Axar Patel’s Delhi are desperate to bounce back after a heavy 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Punjab Kings enter Match 35 in formidable form, having secured five wins from six completed matches. Their success has been built on a powerful top order, with Cooper Connolly and Priyansh Arya coming off match-winning knocks of 87 and 93 respectively in their last outing against Lucknow. Their bowling unit, led by Marco Jansen and the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal, has consistently restricted opponents, giving them the league's best net run rate of +1.420.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals have struggled with inconsistency. Despite strong individual performances from Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi, the team has failed to click as a collective unit. However, DC remain undefeated in their two home games this season, and the familiar, spin-friendly conditions in Delhi could offer them a tactical edge against the league leaders.

DC vs PBKS Fantasy Picks and Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul remains a vital pick due to his dual role and consistent scoring (205 runs this season). Prabhsimran Singh is a strong alternative for his aggressive intent.

Batters: Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya are in peak form for Punjab. For Delhi, Tristan Stubbs is a reliable choice following his recent performances.

All-rounders: Axar Patel is a mandatory pick for his four overs of spin and lower-order hitting. Marcus Stoinis offers high fantasy value with both bat and ball for PBKS.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are essential on this track. Marco Jansen is a prime candidate for early wickets with the new ball.

Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mitchell Owen.

DC vs PBKS Pitch and Weather Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium surface typically assists spinners during the first innings, though it tends to flatten out and become more batting-friendly as the match progresses. Given this is a day game, the impact of dew will be non-existent.

Teams winning the toss often prefer to bat first and set a substantial total, as the pitch can slow down in the heat. A par score is expected to be in the range of 175–185. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score Updates.

DC vs PBKS Head-To-Head

The head-to-head rivalry between the DC and PBKS is historically one of the most balanced in the IPL. As they prepare to face each other in the DC vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, the overall record stands perfectly level, 17-17.

In games played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium (DC’s home ground), the rivalry remains equally tight, with both teams having won five matches each out of their 10 encounters at the venue. While the overall tally is level, Delhi Capitals have generally held the upper hand in recent years, winning 6 of their last 10 meetings since 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).