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News INDIA ‘May My Corpse Not Even Be Touched by Papa’: Lawyer Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur After Posting WhatsApp Status Note A lawyer in Kanpur died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a court building on Thursday. Shortly before the incident, Priyanshu Srivastava posted a two-page note on his WhatsApp status, citing years of childhood trauma and parental strictness as the cause of his distress. Police have seized his digital devices and are currently investigating the circumstances.

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A young lawyer allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, April 23, after jumping from the fifth floor of a courthouse in Kanpur. The deceased, identified as Priyanshu Srivastava, reportedly posted a detailed two-page suicide note to his WhatsApp status shortly before the incident, attributing his decision to a lifetime of "excessive strictness" and traumatic experiences during his upbringing.

The incident occurred during active court hours, triggering immediate chaos and panic within the premises. Hundreds of legal professionals gathered at the site as emergency services arrived. Srivastava was rushed to the Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, where medical staff declared him brought dead. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

‘May My Corpse Not Even Be Touched by Papa’: Lawyer in WhatsApp Status Suicide Note

The 2-page suicide note left behind by Priyanshu Srivastava who wanted everyone to read it till the very last. At least every parent should. https://t.co/WXLQvfLvBE pic.twitter.com/NyvgEmnPnv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 24, 2026

Lawyer Jumps to Death From Court Building After Posting Suicide Note on WhatsApp Status

According to police officials, Srivastava’s digital note provided a window into his mental state, specifically highlighting a strained relationship with his father, who is also a practicing lawyer. In the note, Srivastava described a formative trauma from the age of six, claiming he was stripped and forced out of his home for drinking mango juice without permission.

The note further alleged that he felt constantly monitored and lacked an independent professional identity while working under his father. He cited specific instances of academic pressure, including being forced to study Computer Science over Physical Education in school under the threat of punishment. "May God not give anyone a father like mine," the note read, adding a request that his father not be allowed to touch his body. Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Minor Sisters Used Korean Names on Social Media With Massive Following.

Beyond the allegations of domestic trauma, the investigation revealed that Srivastava was grappling with several contemporary stressors. Despite completing his LLB in 2025, he had reportedly struggled to clear subsequent law examinations.

The note mentioned mounting financial stress and the weight of family responsibilities compounded by his father’s failing health. Despite the grievances listed against his father, Srivastava explicitly requested that his mother not be harassed and stated that no one else should be held legally responsible for his actions.

Local authorities, led by Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta, have launched a formal inquiry. A police team has cordoned off the area of the fall, and investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the court complex to reconstruct the final moments leading up to the jump.

"The suicide note and digital evidence are being closely examined," DCP Gupta told reporters. Officials confirmed that Srivastava’s mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis to verify the authenticity and timing of the WhatsApp post. While the legal community in Uttar Pradesh remains in shock, Srivastava’s father has reportedly been unable to provide a statement due to extreme distress.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).