Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will aim to build in their recent wins when they face each other in match 36 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The DC vs RR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). So ahead of the DC vs RR clash, we take a look at the Abu Dhabi weather and how the pitch will behave. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL 2021 and as a result, find themselves towards the top end of the points table and will be hoping to continue to stay there with a win against Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson’s team have given themselves a real chance of climbing into the playoff spots if they manage to get the better of the league leaders. VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List: Harshal Patel Tops List of Bowlers.

Abu Dhabi Weather

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021 (Saturday) for the DC vs RR is one that will excite the fans. The temperatures will be high throughout with it remaining in the upper end of 30 degrees Celsius for the most part. However, there is no chance of rain so an uninterrupted match can be expected.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

In both night games played at the venue si far, teams batting second have found proceedings much easier and similar conditions could be expected for the day game as well. The venue has seen big scores but the strip has something for the bowlers as well as batters first need to get themselves set before looking for big runs.

