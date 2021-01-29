Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details: Team Abu Dhabi will kick start their campaign in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 as they lock horns with Deccan Gladiators the Match No. 6 of the season. The Group B clash takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (January 29). Kieron Pollard’s Gladiators couldn’t make an emphatic start to the tournament as they suffered a seven-wicket loss to Delhi Bulls in their opening clash. Nevertheless, they would be determined to bounce back against Team Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of DG vs TAD clash. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need to Know About the T10 Tournament.

For the unversed, Abu Dhabi had a terrible season in 2019 where they won only two of their six league-stage games. Hence, they’ll like to put up an improved performance this time around. They indeed have a potent squad with Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales and Luke Wright in the ranks. On the other hand, Gladiators will rely on Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, skipper Kieron Pollard and Imran Tahir who are the proven stars on this format of the game. As the much-anticipated clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Schedule (Date, Time in IST and Venue)

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi will get underway at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 29 (Friday). DG vs TAD will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Telecast in India

Fans can catch the live action of Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match in Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021 on Sony Pictures Networks India channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of Abu Dhabi T10 League in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Viewers can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels to catch the DG vs TAD game live on television.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv, the official online media streaming outlet of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi encounter online for its fans in India. Fans can either download the app or log in to sonyliv.com to enjoy DG vs TAD live action.

Squads:

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Sunil Narine, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard(c), Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Luke Wright(c), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox(w), Chris Morris, Hayden Walsh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, Avishka Fernando, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

