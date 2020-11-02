Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take each other on in their final league game of IPL 2020 as both the teams hope to secure a place into the playoffs. The clash will be played on November 2, 2020 (Monday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this all important game, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane and Axar Patel have come in for DC while Shivam Dube replaces Gurkeerat Mann for RCB. How to Watch DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (2) and Delhi Capitals (3) both currently fins themselves in the top half of the team standings but a defeat in this game, could see the losers completely miss out on a playoff spot. The winning team will move to 16 points and secure second place, while the losing side will need other results to go their way for having any chance of making it into the final four. RCB, DC Playoffs Chances: Here’s How Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Can Qualify for Next Round of IPL 2020.

DC vs RCB Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed.

The venue has favoured chasing teams in recent encounters as 7 of the last 8 games at the stadium has won by teams batting second. The dew factor will also play a crucial role as the game goes on. Both teams have contrasting results in Abu Dhabi as RCB have won two of their three games here while DC have lost all their games.

Recent head-to-head record also favours Virat Kohli’s men as they haven’t lost to Delhi Capitals since the 2019 season. However, the pressure could play a role as the winner confirms second spot and face Mumbai Indians in qualifier 1 while the loser, awaits the result of MI vs SRH game as victory for David Warner’s team moves them into the top four.

