Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 55 if Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2020 (Monday). The winner if this game will guarantee themselves a place in the playoff while the losers have to depend on other results. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of DC vs RCB IPL 2020 clash, can scroll down below. RCB, DC Playoffs Chances: Here’s How Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals Can Qualify for Next Round of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are second in the points table while Delhi Capitals occupy the third spot going into their final league game of IPL 2020. However, both teams can still drop out of the playoff race if they fail to register a win in this clash. With three teams likely to finish on 14 points, net run rate will play a crucial role with DC and RCB both having their NRR in negative, a huge win remains a must. RCB, DC Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the 55th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the DC vs RCB game for its online fans in India.

