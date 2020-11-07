Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2020. DC vs SRH clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 8, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to book a place in the finals of the competition against record champions Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, ahead of the game here is the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report along with rain forecast. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 Wickets to Seal Berth in Qualifier 2.

Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 but still have a chance to make it into the finals with a win in Qualifier 2. However, it will be a difficult task for Shreyas Iyer’s team as they take on Sunrises Hyderabad, who are on a great run of form at the moment. The 2016 champions goy the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator and are on a four-game winning run. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: accuweather.com)

The weather in Abu Dhabi on November 7, 2020 (Sunday) for DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 clash will be in the late 20 degrees as per aacuweather.com. There is a zero per cent chance of rain on the day. With the temperatures around 29 degrees, the fitness of the players will be tested on the day given the humidity, which will be close to 60 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been behaving in bowlers favour in recent weeks. Batting has been difficult at the ground due to the slowness of the pitch. In the last game at the venue, spinners made a huge impact and it is expected to behave the same. Batsmen need to get themselves in as a score of 131, proved difficult. The dew factor still remains a mystery in Abu Dhabi.

