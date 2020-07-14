The European Cricket Series (ECS) is growing and now ECS Gothenburg T10 League joins the bandwagon. The T10 format is becoming popular among such leagues. Meanwhile, Dream11 European Cricket Series is underway in Gothenburg. It began from July 13 and will end with final on July 17. Seven teams- Almhult CC, Hisingen CC, Jonkoping CA, Kristianstad CC, Linkoping CC, Seaside CC and Watan Zalmi CC are participating in the Dream11 ECS T10 League Gothenburg 2020. Below you will find the full schedule of ECS T10 League Gothenburg 2020 along with free live streaming online details. ICC Likely to Discuss Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 in Next Board Meeting.

A total of 25 matches will be played in the tournament. Each team will play six matches and then top four teams will qualify for semi-finals. The losers of semis will face-off in the bronze final for third-place finish.

Complete Schedule of Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg 2020

13th July 2020

Match 1: Almhult CC vs Seaside CC – 1:30 PM

Match 2: Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC – 3:30 PM

Match 3: Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC – 5:30 PM

Match 4: Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC – 7:30 PM

14th July 2020

Match 5: Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA – 1:30 PM

Match 6: Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC – 3:30 PM

Match 7: Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC – 5:30 PM

Match 8: Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC – 7:30 PM

Match 9: Watan Zalmi CC vs Seaside CC – 9:30 PM

15th July 2020

Match 10: Kristianstad CC vs Seaside CC – 1:30 PM

Match 11: Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC – 3:30 PM

Match 12: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC – 5:30 PM

Match 13: Hisingen CC vs Linkoping CC – 7:30 PM

Match 14: Kristianstad CC vs Hisingen CC – 9:30 PM

Match 15: Linkoping CC vs Kristianstad CC – 11:30 PM

16th July 2020

Match 16: Almhult CC vs Linkoping CC – 1:30 PM

Match 17: Almhult CC vs Jonkoping CA – 3:30 PM

Match 18: Kristianstad CC vs Jonkoping CA – 5:30 PM

Match 19: Kristianstad CC vs Almhult CC – 7:30 PM

Match 20: Jonkoping CA vs Linkoping CC – 9:30 PM

Match 21: Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC – 11;30 PM

17th July 2020

1st Semifinal – 1:30 PM

2nd Semifinal – 3:30 PM

Bronze Final – 6:30 PM

Final – 8:30 PM

Dream11 ECS T10 League Gothenburg 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Dream11 ECS T10 League Gothenburg 2020 live telecast will not be available on TV in India. However, there is good news for cricket fans. The free live streaming online of ECS T10 League Gothenburg 2020 will be available on FanCode mobile app and official website.

