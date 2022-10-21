England (ENG) will lock horns with Afghanistan (AFG) in the second game of the super 12 stage of T20I World Cup 2022 on 22 October (Saturday) at Optus Stadium in Burswood, Australia. The match will begin at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs AFG T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. England vs Afghanistan Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About ENG vs AFG Cricket Match in Perth.

This will be the only third T20I between England and Afghanistan so far as the two teams haven't been exposed to each other in the shortest format as much. England holds a dominating head to head record against Afghanistan, having won both the T20Is previously. However, currently Afghanistan's overall form is up to the mark and will definitely give tough time to the lethal England. Both the teams looked in good touch in their warm up matches lately and are good to go in their opening match of the T20I World Cup 2022.

ENG vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jos Buttler (ENG), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. Reece Topley Ruled Out of England’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad With Ankle Injury, England Pick Tymal Mills As Replacement

ENG vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Dawid Malan (ENG), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ENG vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG) could be our all-rounders.

ENG vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (AFG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) could form the bowling attack.

ENG vs AFG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Rashid Khan (AFG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

