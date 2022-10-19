England seamer Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with an ankle injury. The left-arm pace bowler suffered the injury during a training session ahead of the warm-up match against Pakistan, which happened on Monday. England have recalled Tymal Mills to the squad as his replacement. Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve

Reece Topley Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2022:

News we didn't want to bring you. Reece Topley has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup We are all gutted for you and we are all here for you, Toppers ❤️ More here: https://t.co/KdJWsh3VWA pic.twitter.com/gVofwSQnNf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2022

