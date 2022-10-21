England are slated to take on Afghanistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The match would be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these sides, needless to say, would be hoping to have a winning start to the tournament. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the ENG vs AFG head-to-head, likely XIs and other details you need to know. Reece Topley Ruled Out of England’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad With Ankle Injury, England Pick Tymal Mills As Replacement

England geared up for the competition in style as they beat Pakistan comfortably in their warm-up match. Afghanistan too, tuned up pretty well with a dominant performance over Bangladesh. With both teams in form, an exciting encounter can be expected in Perth.

ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platform.

ENG vs AFG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

England and Afghanistan have not played much against each other in the shortest version of the game but Jos Buttler's side have a dominant record when it comes to head-to-head numbers. They have played two T20Is so far out of which, both have gone England's way. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Key Players Jos Buttler (ENG) Moeen Ali (ENG) Mohammad Nabi (AFG) Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood,

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

