Marnus Labuschagne attracted attention on social media after he was spotted picking up chewing gum that he had dropped on the ground and putting it back into his mouth during the Ashes 2023 second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The Australian batter picked up the chewing gum and casually put it in his mouth and a video of that moment has gone viral on social media. Fans have subsequently come up with hilarious reactions, with some calling him a 'part time cricketer and full time environment activist'. Some also claimed that he is aware of the 'five-second rule' according to which it is okay to pick up food and eat it back if it is dropped within five seconds. David Warner Spotted Doing Crosswords in Lord’s Balcony on Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Second Test, Picture Goes Viral.

Watch the Video Here

Gum incident pic.twitter.com/XKgEkBzr6t — stu media acct (@stuwhymedia) June 29, 2023

'Part Time Cricketer and Full Time Environment Activist'

He is part time cricketer and full time environment activist 👍 https://t.co/EqXsl0uzyH — SRB👨🏻‍🦯 (@SRBSHUKLA14) June 29, 2023

No Wastage of Food

No wastage of food 👍👍 https://t.co/PJLDUV07ek — aman (@bilateral_bully) June 29, 2023

Knows the 5 Second Rule

Blud knows the five second rule ❤ https://t.co/Da89ObN4nV — Rax (@rantnmusic) June 30, 2023

'Never Fails to Amaze'

Never fails to amaze us 😳 — Mehak (@MehakBA56) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)